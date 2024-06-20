Day after exam, Centre cancels UGC-NET, orders CBI probe

New Delhi: The Education Ministry on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after receiving information that the exam’s integrity might have been compromised. The matter has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe, officials said.



This decision follows widespread controversy surrounding the NEET medical entrance exam due to alleged irregularities, a matter currently before the Supreme Court.

For the first time, the National Eligibility Test (NET) was held in pen and paper mode on a single day, June 18, with a record 11 lakh students registered for the exam.

“A fresh examination will be conducted, and details will be provided separately,” a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official stated. The UGC-NET determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowships, appointment as Assistant Professors, and admission to Ph.D. programs in Indian universities and colleges.

“The UGC received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. These inputs indicate that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised,” the senior official explained.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and maintain the sanctity of the examination process, the UGC-NET June 2024 examination has been cancelled.

“A fresh examination will be conducted, with details shared separately. Meanwhile, the CBI will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter,” the official added.