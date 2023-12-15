Day after breach, 8 security personnel suspended

New Delhi: In the aftermath of a major security breach on December 13, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has taken swift action by suspending eight security personnel for lapses that allowed two individuals to jump from the 4th gallery, designated for visitors to the Floor of the House. One of the intruders discharged a coloured smoke canister.



The suspended personnel, identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt, and Narendra, are alleged to have overlooked a critical security check, allowing the perpetrators, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, to obscure gas canisters inside their shoes. This revelation points to a failure in the frisking process, leading to the immediate suspension of the implicated security staff.

The case has triggered legal actions, with charges filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (provocation to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant), and 353 (assault on public servant). Additionally, sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been invoked. The Parliament Street police station is overseeing the investigation.

Responding to the security breach, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated an inquiry, constituting an Enquiry Committee headed by Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF. The committee comprises members from various security agencies and experts.

During an all-party meeting convened on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla mandated the formation of a high-level committee to address the security lapse. Parliament Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi assured that comprehensive measures were being taken, and the investigation was progressing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reportedly concerned about the breach, chaired a meeting with top ministers on Thursday morning to discuss the incident.

In light of the security concerns, stringent measures have been implemented, restricting access to parliamentary roads. Only parliamentary staff, journalists, and individuals with valid identity cards for nearby offices are permitted. Multiple security checkpoints have been set up, and entry through the Makar Dwar has been restricted, with journalists directed to use the stipulated Garur Dwar for entry and exit.

A report from Wednesday highlighted a shortage of 125 security personnel in the Parliament, including 5 security officers, 12 assistant security officers, 45 security assistants in Grade I, and 63 security assistants in Grade II.

The rules governing security within the Parliament dictate strict vigilance in the visitors’ gallery, emphasizing that misbehaviour, let alone entering the House chamber, is impermissible. Rule 386 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha governs the admission of visitors, while Rule 387 grants the Speaker the authority to remove “strangers” if deemed necessary.

As investigations unfold and security measures intensify, the incident has cast a spotlight on the need for stringent protocols to safeguard the sanctity of parliamentary proceedings.