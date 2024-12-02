Cyclone Fengal weakens, unprecedented rainfall paralyses life in Pondy, Tamil Nadu

Puducherry/Chennai: Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, weakened into a deep depression on Sunday but left a trail of destruction, particularly in Puducherry and Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu. Torrential rains under its influence submerged streets, uprooted trees, and disrupted normal life, prompting the deployment of the Indian Army for rescue operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the weakening of Cyclone Fengal, now centred near Puducherry. “The cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression and is expected to further weaken into a depression over the next 12 hours,” IMD stated. Puducherry recorded 46 cm of rainfall, surpassing its previous high of 21 cm in 2004.

In Puducherry, incessant rains paralyzed the union territory, inundating residential areas and disrupting power supply since late Saturday night. Streets were waterlogged, and vehicles were partially submerged. The Indian Army, equipped with boats, evacuated over 200 stranded residents from flood-hit areas, including Krishna Nagar.

Local authorities set up relief centres for those displaced, while voluntary organizations distributed food packets to those in camps. Shops and businesses remained shut, and standing crops in farmlands bore the brunt of the rains.

Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu experienced record-breaking rainfall, with Mailam recording 49 cm, followed by Nemmeli at 46 cm and Vanur at 41 cm in 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin termed the situation “unprecedented” and assured that relief and rescue efforts were being closely monitored. Boats were deployed in heavily flooded areas for evacuation, while 12 teams of the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) were stationed in Villupuram. Senior cabinet ministers and IAS officials were dispatched to oversee operations.

In nearby Cuddalore district, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin supervised rescue efforts. Both Villupuram and Cuddalore have been identified for a damage assessment by a central team, Stalin said.

Operations at Chennai Airport, suspended on Saturday, resumed after midnight, although initial delays and cancellations disrupted schedules. CM Stalin highlighted the effectiveness of precautionary measures, stating that most parts of Chennai avoided significant inundation.

Subways in the city remained largely operational, with one closed due to ongoing railway work.

Over 1,700 motor pumps were deployed to clear water, particularly in North Chennai.

More than 1,000 residents were relocated to 32 relief camps, and state-run Amma canteens distributed over 9.10 lakh food packets and served free meals to 1.07 lakh people.

The Tamil Nadu government announced that a comprehensive assessment of crop and infrastructure damage would begin once the rains subside.

The CM confirmed plans to seek central government assistance for Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Chengalpattu districts.