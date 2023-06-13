Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to enter Rajasthan on June 16, NWR cancels train services

The North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled some train services as the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16, officials said on Monday.

"Keeping in view the safety and security in view of the cyclonic storm Biprajoy in the Bay of Bengal, train services are being cancelled/partially cancelled by the Railways," the NWR said in a statement.

Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to weaken and enter south-western Rajasthan as a depression on June 16.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said in a statement that in view of the cyclonic storm ‘Biprajoy’, the services of five trains operating on the NWR have been cancelled from the originating station, while the services of nine trains have been partially cancelled.

Due to the effect of the storm, the activities of thunderstorms and rain are likely to start in the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions only after the afternoon of June 15, he said.

On the other hand, due to its effect on June 16, there is a possibility of heavy rains at some places in Jodhpur and Udaipur, Sharma added.

He said that during this time the speed of winds is likely to be recorded from 45 to 55 km per hour in southwestern Rajasthan.

On June 17, the effect of the storm is likely to continue in the form of heavy rains in Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions and some parts of the surrounding areas.

Sharma said that the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is currently forming in the Bay of East Central Arabian Sea and is slowly moving towards the north.

There is a strong possibility of this storm reaching Saurashtra-Kutch and the coast adjoining Pakistan as a very severe cyclonic storm on June 15. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-eastwards and weaken gradually, he said.