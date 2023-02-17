CVC withdraws order banning engagement of retired staffers

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has withdrawn its directive against engaging retired employees in investigating corruption cases, citing "misapprehension in certain quarters".



The probity watchdog had on January 13 asked public sector banks, insurance companies and central government departments not to engage retired employees in investigating corruption cases.

The assertion had come after it was noticed that some organisations were appointing retired employees as investigating officers, contrary to its existing nearly two-decade-old directive in this regard.

The CVC has now issued a fresh circular regarding withdrawal of last month's directive.

"It has been brought to the Commission's notice that this circular has raised misapprehension in certain quarters regarding appointment of retired officials to conduct departmental inquiries. The matter has been examined and the above circular is withdrawn,” it said in its latest order dated February 15.

In last month’s order, the CVC had said that it was important that the vigilance functionaries are made accountable and subjected to disciplinary action if they are found to have compromised confidentiality, objectivity or integrity, in the discharge of duties assigned to them.

This is not possible in the case of retired officials as conduct and disciplinary rules do not apply to them for any post-retirement misconduct, it had said.

The Commission had in August 2000 directed that vigilance functionaries in any organisation shall be full-time employees and that a retired staffer should not be appointed as a consultant to perform vigilance functions.

“However, it has been observed that some of the organisations are still appointing retired employees as investigating officers, to conduct an investigation, which is an important vigilance function,” the anti-corruption watchdog had said in the order dated January 13.

The order was issued to secretaries of all central government ministries/departments, chief executives of central public sector undertakings, banks and insurance companies among others.

The CVC had said that investigating officers and other vigilance functionaries play a crucial role as they are responsible for recording statements, examining various aspects of a case, preparation of investigation reports and safe custody of documents, including classified ones. Keeping in view the vital role of investigating officers and other vigilance functionaries in the detection, probe and processing of vigilance-related matter, it is very important that vigilance functionaries, including the investigation officers, are not susceptible to any kind of undue influence, it had said.