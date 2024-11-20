Curfew relaxed in 3 districts, broadband restored with conditions

Imphal: Curfew was eased in three Imphal Valley districts on Tuesday, and broadband internet restrictions were lifted under conditions. Chief Minister N Biren Singh blamed the Congress for the ongoing crisis, while NDA MLAs called for a “mass operation” against militants responsible for killing six women and children.

Peaceful rallies were held across the state, with hundreds marching in Churachandpur with empty coffins to demand justice for victims of a gunfight in Jiribam, and civil society groups in Imphal West protested the reimposition of AFSPA.

Prohibitory orders were relaxed in Imphal East and West, and Kakching districts from 5 am to 10 am to facilitate the purchase of essential items “in view of improvement in law and order”, separate notifications issued by district administrations said. However, restrictions on large scale gatherings or movement of persons or sit-ins continued to remain imposed.

The Manipur government also conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services three days after imposing it, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices. Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended, according to an order issued by Home Commissioner N Ashok Kumar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh sharply criticised Congress leader P Chidambaram over his recent X post calling for the division of the state. Chidambaram had blamed Singh for the current crisis and advocated for regional autonomy for Meiteis, Kuki-Zo, and Nagas. Singh responded by accusing Chidambaram of being the root cause of the turmoil, citing his tenure as Union home minister, during which he allegedly facilitated the entry of T Guite, a Myanmarese figure linked to the Zomi Revolutionary Army. Singh claimed that Congress was responsible for the current unrest and called for an end to their “propaganda.” In a rebuttal, O Ibobi Singh, state Congress leader, clarified that Chidambaram’s views were personal, and Congress reaffirmed its commitment to Manipur’s territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, a meeting of 27 MLAs of the ruling BJP-led NDA held on Monday night adopted resolutions calling for a “mass operation” within seven days against the Kuki militants responsible for killing six women and children in Jiribam, a statement said.

They also demanded that the Kuki militants responsible for the killings be declared as ‘unlawful organisation’ and that the case be handed over to the NIA immediately. The MLAs also called upon the Centre to review the imposition of AFSPA in the state.

If the resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA legislators will decide the further course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur, it said.Imphal Valley-based Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), however, expressed dissatisfaction with the MLAs’ resolutions and gave a 24-hour ultimatum to review those, failing which they threatened to intensify their stir.Earlier in the day, hundreds of people participated in a rally with empty coffins organised in Churachandpur by Joint Philanthropic Organisation (JPO). They showed placards demanding justice for those killed, and a separate administration in the hill areas. Later, a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah was submitted to the district administration.

Members of various civil society organisations also held a rally in Imphal West district to protest the reimposition of AFSPA in parts of the northeastern state. The procession was, however, stopped by the police at Keisampat junction. The Centre has recently reimposed the AFSPA in Manipur’s six police station areas, including violence-hit Jiribam.