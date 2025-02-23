CT: Sparks set to fly in India-Pak game

New Delhi: India will look to turn the heat on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy headbangers ball contest in Dubai on Sunday. For months, the hype and hoopla has been building up. Preparations have been solid from Team India and the general impression is they will again beat the men from across the border. That has been the trend in the past, heavily loaded in favour of India.

For India, this is the second match in Dubai, after having defeated Bangladesh. Pakistan have come to Dubai after a loss to New Zealand in Karachi in their opening match. The Pakistanis are already complaining, how India have an edge after already getting a feel of the turf in Dubai. Tickets were sold out long ago. And the cricket on view should also be hot, for the match-up between two teams who like to whip up the intensity is well-known.

The pessimists will say India versus Pakistan is an old theme. Some feel it has been played out too often. Truth is, each contest between the two rivals, who have so much hatred for each other in a political sense, has been high-octane. Of course, statistics will tell you India have won more contests. But such is the hype and drama in the build-up, India does not take the Pakistanis as an easy side.

When the first ball is bowled on Sunday, India will come to a standstill. Even those who are not cricket junkies will tune in, be it on television or on phone apps. There is nothing more thrilling than rooting for India when they play Pakistan. There has been so much suspense in the past as well as excitement. The Indian team has a great number of fans across the border as well. They love Jasprit Bumrah, who is out of action, Virat Kohli as well as Rohit Sharma.

The more people curse King Kohli, the harder he slogs. On Saturday, he spent almost four hours at nets, facing UAE bowlers as well. This is intent, this is intensity and how to prepare for ‘war’ against the tricky Pakis.

In contrast, Rohit is cool, composed, the leader who never lets pressure get to him. He scored in his inimitable style in the first match. There are a lot of positives from the first win, though taking Pakistan for granted is the last thing India would do.

India vs Pakistan is the mother and father of all battles. War cry, conches, all are part of the battle. It is war minus shooting when the two nations clash.

On Saturday, Rishabh Pant was absent from practice, running a viral fever. Vice-captain Shuman Gill spoke to the media in Dubai.

He said the mood is upbeat and scoring centuries has not made him lose balance.

The way Gill has Gill fired in the last two matches, centuries against England in an ODI series at home plus one against Bangladesh, he is in rich form.

As regards the bowling, they have done well, though conditions in Dubai can be tricky. The way the pitch will behave is hard to predict. If it is even bounce in the first half of 50 overs, the ball stops, slows down in the second innings.

Rohit has been cursing himself for a dropped catch when Axar Patel was bowling the other day. Fielding and catch practice drills have been intense.

It is now all about stepping on the field and pulling the choke chain against Pakistan.

This one contest is what the whole Champions Trophy is for millions of cricket fans in India and across the border.

Why not, there is so much history as well as great moments from the past.