CRPF officer detained for sharing sensitive data with Pak

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on an alleged espionage network, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for allegedly sharing sensitive details concerning national security with Pakistani intelligence agents.

The accused, identified as Moti Ram Jat, was arrested from the national capital and has been sent to NIA custody till June 6 by a special court at Patiala House. The ASI had been in touch with Pakistan-based intelligence handlers since 2023, and it was found that he had shared sensitive material in exchange for financial gain via intermediaries, official sources said.

“Investigations have shown that the person was very much engaged in espionage and had been providing classified information to Pakistani intelligence handlers. He was receiving money via clandestine means,” a NIA spokesperson said.

The CRPF, in a joint internal review with central intelligence agencies, marked the officer’s suspicious activities through constant tracking of his internet activity. This monitoring resulted in the identification of repeated violations of security norms.

“In view of the findings and gravity of the violations, Moti Ram Jat was terminated from service on May 21, 2025, under relevant constitutional and CRPF regulations,” a CRPF officer confirmed. The case was then turned over to the NIA for thorough investigation.

Other investigations are underway to identify the scope of the data leak and the potential accomplices.