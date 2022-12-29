CRPF Blames Rahul Gandhi In Response To Congress' Security Breach Charge During Bharat Jodo Yatra

The CRPF recently claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has broken security protocol on several occasions as his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, central paramilitary force claimed in its defence to the Congress charge of security breach during the December 24 march.

The central force has claimed that the security arrangements for Rahul Gandhi are designed by the CRPF along with the state police and other agencies. The CRPF added that a meeting of security agencies to plan the security arrangement was held two days before the December 24 event was held two days earlier.

The central force also said that all required security measures were taken on the day of the march and Delhi Police informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made.

The central force accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly breaking security protocol and said, "Security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines laid down. However, it is pointed out that on several occasions violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Shri Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time."

According to the central force Mr Gandhi has broken protocol 113 times since 2020. "It may further be mentioned that during Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately," it added.

The Congress had yesterday alleged that Delhi Police, which comes under the Home Ministry, had "completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter" around Mr Gandhi during the march on December 24.

The situation, it added, was so severe that Congress workers and Bharat Yatris walking with Mr Gandhi had to form a security perimeter. The Delhi Police, it said, remained "mute spectators".