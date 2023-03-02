Credit for consistent poll wins goes to work done by BJP govts, their work culture and dedication of party workers: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday credited the BJP's consistent victory in elections to a 'triveni' of the work done by its governments, their work culture and the dedication of party workers.



Addressing party workers at the BJP's headquarters here to congratulate them on the party's performance in the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections, Modi said the poll results show to India and the world the people's faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

He said the way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted, it shows the region is neither distant from 'Dilli' (Delhi) nor 'Dil' (heart).

BJP president J P Nadda credited the party's success in the northeast to Prime Minister Modi's efforts to bring it into the mainstream and the policy decisions to develop the region.

Nadda said the Congress considered the northeast its ATM, but Modi made the region corruption-free and ushered in peace and development.