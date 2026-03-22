Crash death leads to Mathura unrest; Highway blocked, stone pelting follows

Mathura: Mathura witnessed tension and sporadic violence after the death of a local cow vigilante, popularly known as ‘Farsa Wale Baba’, triggered protests and stone pelting on the Delhi highway in the Chhata area.

According to officials, angry crowds blocked the highway early in the morning, leading to long traffic snarls and panic among commuters. Despite police intervention, the situation flared up repeatedly, keeping the area on edge for several hours.

The administration said the incident stemmed from a road accident amid dense fog. A truck carrying metal wires with a Rajasthan registration allegedly rammed into a container from behind. The impact proved fatal for the vigilante, who died on the spot. The truck driver was injured and the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

However, tensions escalated after allegations surfaced that the victim had been deliberately run over by cattle smugglers. The claim quickly spread among locals, intensifying anger and leading to large-scale protests.

Officials said the deceased, known in the region for his cow protection activities, was reportedly inspecting a container with his associates following a tip-off about cattle smuggling. The container, bearing a Nagaland registration, was later found to be carrying goods such as soap, phenyl and shampoo, ruling out the presence of cattle.

The body was taken to the Ajnok gaushala, where a large number of supporters gathered for final rites. Heavy crowds led to near gridlock on the Chhata-Barsana route, with devotees arriving from nearby districts.

The unrest coincided with Eid morning, adding to concerns over law and order. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and directed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the violence. He asked authorities to fix accountability and ensure that no accused is spared.

Following the directive, police launched a crackdown, conducting raids to identify and detain those involved in stone pelting and vandalism. Abandoned motorcycles found at the protest site have also been seized.

Agra Range DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the death was the result of a road accident and there was no evidence of cattle being transported. He added that the situation is now under control and several people have been taken into custody. Police said strict action will be taken against those involved in spreading rumours and inciting violence, while a detailed investigation into the incident is underway.