CPI(M) demands rollback in LPG cylinder price hike

The CPI(M) Wednesday demanded a rollback in the LPG cylinder price hike, stating that the rise will further lead people to forgo the benefits under the Ujjwala Scheme which has already seen a 10 per cent decrease in beneficiaries opting for refills.

In a statement, the CPI(M) politburo said that with the hike of Rs 50, the burden on people will increase at a time when the cost of all food and essential commodities is rising relentlessly.

"With this hike, more people will drop out from using subsidized cooking gas cylinders as they simply cannot afford it. Already, over 10 per cent of those under the Ujjwala Yojana have not taken any refill cylinders during last year.

"Nearly 12 per cent took only one refill. A total of 56.5 per cent took only four or less refills against the minimum required annual average of seven-plus cylinders, and against an entitlement of 12 cylinders per year.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices have been hiked for the second time this year. With this Rs 350.50 hike, a cylinder would cost Rs 2,119.5 instead of Rs 1,769 in Delhi. This is bound to hike the input costs for all processed food products fueling further price rise, the party said.

It termed the hike "cruel" amidst growing levels of unemployment, poverty and inflation in the country.

"The politburo demands the rollback of these hikes immediately," the party said.