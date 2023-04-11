Covovax to be available on CoWIN soon; to cost Rs 225 per dose

New Delhi: In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the country, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is learnt to have approved the inclusion of Serum Institute’s Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults, official sources said on Monday.

Covovax is likely to be available on the portal in a few days at a price of Rs 225 per dose plus applicable GST.

The move comes after a letter was written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Serum Institute of India (SII) to the Union health ministry on March 27, the sources said.

According to an official source, Singh had mentioned in his letter to the ministry that Covovax is a world class vaccine approved by the DCGI, WHO and USFDA and it should be included on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults.

Covovax can be administered to those who have already vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin.