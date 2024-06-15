Court seeks Tihar’s reply on Delhi CM’s plea to include wife in medical board

New Delhi: Delhi court on Friday sought a response from Tihar jail authorities regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s application to allow his wife to join a medical board assessing his health condition. The request comes amid ongoing judicial proceedings related to Kejriwal’s incarceration following his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.



Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar directed Tihar jail authorities to file their reply by Saturday. The judge also scheduled another hearing for June 19 to address Kejriwal’s plea for regular bail, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested more time to file their response.

Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, filed a fresh application seeking permission for his wife to join the medical board via video conference. The board was constituted to determine his health condition and appropriate treatment.

“Application has been moved by the accused seeking directions to allow his wife to join the medical board. Before passing any order, I deem it appropriate to call for a reply from the jail superintendent concerned. The application be kept for tomorrow,” Judge Kumar stated.

During the proceedings, the ED sought a ten-day extension to file a reply to Kejriwal’s bail application, suggesting an adjournment until June 25. However, the judge emphasised that the accused’s convenience would be prioritised over the probe agency’s schedule.

“The accused is in judicial custody (JC), and not in your (ED’s) custody. If he wants some convenience, you do not have any role in that. You have no role to play... He is in JC. I will consider his convenience, not yours,” Judge Kumar remarked.

On June 5, the court dismissed Kejriwal’s interim bail application, which was filed on medical grounds.

Nevertheless, the judge directed Tihar jail authorities to attend to Kejriwal’s medical needs during his judicial custody and extended his custody until June 19.

“Since the health concerns of the accused must be addressed immediately, the Medical Board of AIIMS, which was directed to be constituted vide order dated April 22, 2024, of this court, is hereby directed to be revived and/or re-constituted, if deemed fit by the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, having regard to the nature of ailments the applicant is stated to be suffering from,” the judge had ordered.

The court instructed the AIIMS medical board to examine Kejriwal and prescribe necessary diagnostic tests within three days. The jail authorities were mandated to ensure timely medical evaluations and treatments based on the board’s recommendations.

Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail on June 2, following the expiration of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court. The top court had provided Kejriwal a 21-day interim bail on May 10, allowing him to campaign during the Lok Sabha polls, with the condition to surrender on June 2, after the completion of the election’s final phase.