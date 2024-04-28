Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of RJD LS candidate Vijay Kumar Shukla in land grabbing case

Muzaffarpur: A court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, the RJD candidate from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat, in a case of alleged land grab.



Shukla had moved the anticipatory bail petition on April 3 in the case wherein his wife Annu Shukla, a former MLA from Lalganj, is also an accused along with three others.

A case of alleged land grab was registered against Shukla, also a former JD(U) MLA, and others by the Sadar police station (Muzaffarpur) in August 2023, following a directive by a local court. The court had issued the directive on the basis of a complaint filed by an aggrieved party.

It was alleged in the complaint that the accused grabbed the land on the National Highway connecting Muzaffarpur and Hajipur on the basis of forged documents.

Talking to PTI, Sushil Kumar, lawyer of Shukla, said, "The anticipatory bail plea of my client in the case was rejected by the court of Additional District Judge-5 (Muzaffarpur) after hearing on the matter on Friday. We will challenge this order in the competent court."

Shukla, who recently joined RJD and is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Vaishali as the nominee of the 'Grand Alliance', told PTI on Sunday, "The case against me is a conspiracy to malign my image. I have full faith in the judiciary. I will challenge this order of the court before the high court."

Shukla is pitted against Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Veena Devi. The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar. Vaishali along with Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj will go for polls on May 25.