Court posts to Oct 11 hearing of AP CID's PT warrants against Chandrababu Naidu in FiberNet case

Vijayawada: A court here on Tuesday posted to October 11 the hearing of Andhra Pradesh CID's petition for prisoner transit (PT) warrants of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam and AP FiberNet case.



The Inner Ring Road (IRR) scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati city. The CID has alleged that the road's alignment was changed to provide undue favour to companies owned by TDP leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu.

The AP FiberNet scam took place during the TDP regime between 2014-19. The Crime Investigation Department has found irregularities in AP State FiberNet Ltd (APSFL), putting the sum involved at ? 321 crore.

The FiberNet project was meant to provide Internet and telephone services to all households in the state, as part of the Bharat Net project of the Government of India.

Currently, Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.