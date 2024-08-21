Internet suspended, schools shut as Badlapur protest intensifies; court extends accused's custody till Aug 26

Thane: A massive protest broke out in Badlapur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday following the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls by a school attendant. The unrest led to violent clashes, prompting authorities to suspend internet services in the town. Most schools remained shut on Wednesday, and additional police forces were deployed to restore order.

The accused, arrested on August 17, allegedly abused the two girls in the school’s toilet. On Wednesday, a local court extended his police custody until August 26. The arrest and the perceived delay in police action sparked outrage among parents and local citizens, who blocked railway tracks and vandalized the school building. The school, owned by a relative of a BJP leader, saw extensive damage as protesters hurled stones and broke windows, gates, and benches.

At least 25 police personnel, including officers, were injured during the violence, which extended to the railway station and other parts of Badlapur. The police responded with a cane charge to disperse the crowd and clear the tracks for train movement. So far, 72 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, and investigations are ongoing, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage and video clips.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) led by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to probe the sexual abuse incident. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the case would be fast-tracked and those responsible would not be spared. Meanwhile, the school management suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant.

The state government has also suspended three police officials, including a senior inspector, for dereliction of duty in investigating the sexual abuse case. Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, appointed as the special public prosecutor, condemned the delay in lodging the FIR and emphasized the importance of prompt police action in preserving crucial evidence. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who have targeted the Mahayuti government over its handling of the situation.

As the situation in Badlapur gradually returns to normal, authorities continue to monitor developments closely. Internet services remain suspended, and the town is under tight police security to prevent further unrest.