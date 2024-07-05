Court extends BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody till July 18

MillenniumPost
BY Agencies5 July 2024 12:12 PM GMT
New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended till July 18 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order. The CBI had arrested Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in April from the Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had arrested the 46-year-old from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

