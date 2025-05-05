Court accepts supplementary charge sheet filed against Ex MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday accepted the supplementary charge sheet filed against ex-MLA Naresh Balyan and three other accused in MCOCA case. After accepting the supplementary charge sheet, the court asked Delhi Police to supply copies of the supplementary charge sheet to Balyan and the other accused. Special Judge Digvinay Singh, after accepting the supplementary charge sheet, asked Delhi Police to supply the copies of the supplementary charge sheet to the counsel for Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Poli, Vijay Gehlot alias Kalu, and Jyoti Prakash. The court has listed the matter for scrutiny on May 19. Meanwhile, the court has extended the judicial custody of all accused persons till the next date.

The court has already taken cognizance of the main charge sheet. Delhi Police have recorded the statement of accused Vikas Gehlot under Section 18 of MCOCA. He has been recently arrested by Delhi Police. He is also in judicial custody. While submitting the supplementary charge sheet, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh submitted that the supplementary charge sheet has been filed under Sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Naresh Balyan. Section 3 of MCOCA has been invoked against three accused, he added. On May 1, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against former MLA Naresh Balyan and three other accused persons, namely Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, in a MCOCA case. All these accused persons have been arrested in a MCOCA case related to the investigation against an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. This is the second supplementary charge sheet in this case, but the first charge sheet against Naresh Balyan. Earlier, a main charge sheet was filed against Ritik alias Peter. The first supplementary charge sheet was filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara. Naresh Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024 in this case. The court had extended the time period for 60 days to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan. On March 1, the court had granted 60 days more time to Delhi Police to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan. Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024 in this case. The extension period was expiring on May 4. The court has already taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed against accused Ritik alias Peter. A supplementary charge sheet had also been filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara. Cognizance of the same has also been taken by the court.