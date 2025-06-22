Couple killed, their 3 children injured as truck hits auto-rickshaw in MP

Bhind (MP): A couple was killed and their three minor children suffered serious injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday near Kheria Bagh on National Highway-719 when the family was heading in the autorickshaw towards Mehgaon, they said.

A speeding truck coming from Gwalior hit the auto-rickshaw head-on, Mehgaon police station house officer Mahesh Sharma told PTI.

Umesh Rajawat, who was driving the auto-rickshaw owned by him, and his wife Yashoda, both in their early 40s, died on the spot, the official said.

Their three children, aged 4, 12 and 14, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Mehgaon sub-health centre, from where they were referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The truck was impounded and its cleaner apprehended, while efforts were on to trace the driver, the official said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.