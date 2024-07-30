Counselling for NEET-UG to start from August 14

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 counselling process is set to begin on August 14, as announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday. Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC), indicated that registration for counselling may start in early August. Candidates are urged to check the MCC website for updates. The counselling will allocate approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats across 710 medical colleges nationwide, along with 21,000 BDS seats and positions in Ayush and nursing programs. The MCC will oversee counselling for 15 per cent all-India Quota seats, all AIIMS and JIPMER Pondicherry seats, central university seats, and deemed university seats.

This announcement follows the National Testing Agency’s release of final NEET-UG results on Friday, after the Supreme Court resolved several petitions, including those alleging exam irregularities. The counselling process marks a crucial step for aspiring medical students in securing their desired educational placements.