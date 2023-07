Corruption has become almost institutionalised: Karnataka Guv

Bengaluru: Expressing serious concern over corruption, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said it has become almost institutionalised and the state government would take administrative and legislative measures to meet the challenge and eradicate it.



In his address to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature, he also said in the next five years, the state government would place emphasis on a people-centric economy. “Karnataka, which stood tall and contributed immensely to the country, has landed into a state of distress. Bringing out Karnataka from economic distress shall be the priority (of the new Congress government),” Gehlot said.

The government will showcase “new Karnataka governance” as a model to the country by balancing both the welfare and the state’s economy, he added.

Noting that narrow minds create divisions and differences between different communities, and the remnants of such a mindset still survive at various levels in the society, the Governor said the government would take all the steps to build a peaceful and loving society.

Gehlot said corruption has become so entrenched in our system that for many reasons it has become almost institutionalised.

“Eradicating it is a major challenge. I seek your cooperation to meet this challenge and root out corruption. The government will take all necessary administrative and legislative measures in this regard,” he added.

He noted that the government considers governance as a sacred duty and it stands with the poor and socially and economically backward. It is the goal of the government that all castes, religions and sects get their fair share, he added.