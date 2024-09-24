Cops shoot dead Badlapur sexual assault case accused in ‘self-defence’

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events, Akshay Shinde, the 24-year-old accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, died in a police shootout on Monday evening. The incident has reignited public debate and drawn scrutiny from opposition leaders, who are calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Shinde’s death.



According to official reports, the shootout occurred at approximately 6:15 pm on the Mumbra bypass while Shinde was being transported from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai to Badlapur for further investigation. Police claim that Shinde managed to snatch a pistol from one of the officers in the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, injuring Assistant Police Inspector (API) Nilesh More. In response, another officer opened fire on Shinde, critically wounding him. Shinde was rushed to a hospital in Kalwa, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case had previously sparked massive protests in Badlapur last month following allegations that Shinde, who worked as a contractual sweeper at the school, had sexually abused two minor girls in the school toilet on August 12. He was arrested five days later on August 17.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis both asserted that the police acted in self-defence. Fadnavis stated: “Akshay Shinde’s former wife has accused him of sexual assault and lodged a complaint against him. Police were taking Shinde to investigate this complaint. He snatched the gun of a policeman and opened fire at officials. He also fired in the air. Police shot at him in retaliation.”

However, the incident has raised questions from Opposition leaders who are demanding a detailed investigation. Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar expressed shock and called for a judicial probe, questioning the police’s account of events.

“Is it an attempt to destroy evidence? Were Akshay Shinde’s hands not tied by the police during the transit? How could he reach for the gun, and how come the police were so careless?” Wadettiwar asked.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan suggested the “encounter” might have been carried out to protect others, while state Congress president Nana Patole questioned whether it was done to shield school trustees who have not been arrested.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare drew parallels to a 2019 incident in Telangana where four rape accused were killed in a similar manner, raising concerns about potential cover-ups.

Responding to the opposition’s allegations, CM Shinde criticised their stance, stating: “Earlier, the Opposition parties demanded that Akshay Shinde be hanged. Now, they are taking his side and questioning the integrity of Maharashtra police. Such act of the opposition leaders is condemnable and unfortunate.”

Adding another layer to the controversy, Shinde’s uncle told a Marathi TV channel that he had met his nephew at Taloja jail on Monday, mere hours before the incident. He claimed Shinde had complained of regular beatings by the police, further fueling suspicions about the circumstances of his death.