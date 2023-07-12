Cops recover body parts in north Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the chopped body parts of a person, possibly a woman, from two places in a wooded area near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi.

Though it is prima facie a woman about 35-40 years old, ortho forensics will verify the facts, officials said.

"Remains of a person have been found in two different places near Geeta Colony flyover in the Yamuna Khadar area. The FSL and crime teams have reached the spot. Prima facie, it is a body of around 35 to 40 year old person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A case under 302 (murder) is being registered at Kotwali police station. The area is being searched for further evidence, officials said.