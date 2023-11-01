Contribution of tribal communities important in enriching Chhattisgarh's culture claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh on its Foundation Day and said the contribution of tribal communities was important in enriching the culture of the state.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also extended good wishes to the people on the state's Foundation Day.

Chhattisgarh state came into existence on November 1, 2000 after being carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

The Chhattisgarh government has declared a holiday for all its offices and institutions on the state Foundation Day.

No cultural or other functions are being held this year on the Foundation Day as the model code of conduct is in force in view of the state assembly elections to be held on November 7 and 17.

PM Modi in a post on X said, "Best wishes to all our brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh on the state's Foundation Day. The liveliness of the people here makes it a special state. Our tribal communities have a very important contribution in enriching the culture of this state."

"The glorious tradition and cultural heritage of the state attracts everyone. I wish for a bright future for Chhattisgarh which is full of natural and cultural magnificence," he added.

Governor Harichandan in a statement said Chhattisgarh has been setting new dimensions of development every year.

"I call upon the people of the state to work unitedly to fulfil everyone's dreams for the state and become participants in the progress of the state and the country," he said.

CM Baghel ,in a post on X in Chhattisgarhi language, extended best wishes to all the children, elderly people, mothers, sisters and the youth of Chhattisgarh Mahtari (mother Chhattisgarh) on the 24th State Foundation Day.

"Our forefathers had dreamt of a prosperous Chhattisgarh and struggled with a resolve to achieve it, we have been heading on the path shown by them and worked to bring a change in the lives of every Chhattisgarhiya in five years," he said.

Today, along with Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep Union Territory are celebrating their foundation day, he said.

"On this occasion, I extend greetings to the people of these states," he added.