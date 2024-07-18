Continuing humanitarian crisis due to Israel-Hamas conflict 'deeply concerning': India at UN

United Nations: Describing the continuing humanitarian crisis due to the Israel-Hamas conflict as “deeply concerning”, India has reiterated its call for de-escalation, emphasising a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.



Delivering India's statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on the Middle East, Charge d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra said that India was among the countries which strongly and unequivocally condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7 last year.

He was referring to the deadly attack by Gaza-based Hamas militants in Israel.

“It has been nine months since the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the continuing humanitarian crisis is deeply concerning,” Ravindra said on Wednesday.

“We have also condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict,” he said, adding that India has called for de-escalation and emphasised peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

India reiterated the call for an immediate, full and complete ceasefire; safe, timely and sustained humanitarian assistance and unrestricted access to relief and essential humanitarian services in the Gaza Strip.

India also called for immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. “Towards this end, we appreciate the role played by countries in the region, particularly Qatar and Egypt,” Ravindra said.

He told the UN Security Council that India’s leadership has continued to engage with the leadership of both Israel and Palestine.

“We have consistently reiterated our position in all the relevant multilateral forums," he said, adding that India stands for peace and stability in the region.

It has been India’s long-standing position that it supports a two-state solution, which entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent state of Palestine within recognised and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace with due regard to the security needs of Israel.

India’s developmental assistance to Palestine in various forms over the years amounts to close to USD 120 million, including USD 35 million as a contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).