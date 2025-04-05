Contentious Waqf Bill, all-night sitting define end of Budget Session

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31, concluded on Friday with adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, following a tumultuous final day marked by sharp political exchanges, particularly over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die shortly after noon, following a brief sitting that was disrupted over comments made by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. “Casting aspersions on the proceedings of the House is most unfortunate and goes against the dignity of our parliamentary democracy,” Birla said, referring to remarks that the Waqf Bill had been bulldozed through Parliament without discussion. While he did not name Gandhi directly, his remarks were seen as a response to her statements.

The issue caused the Lok Sabha to be adjourned for nearly an hour before reconvening for the Speaker’s valedictory address.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the session’s productivity, which he said reached 119 per cent. “On April 3, the Rajya Sabha sat continuously from 11 am until 4:02 am the next day, marking the longest sitting in its history,” Dhankhar noted in his closing statement. He lauded members for their spirited participation, noting a return of “wit, humour, and repartee” to parliamentary debates.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the session as historic, pointing to the extended sittings and the passage of 16 Bills. “The Lok Sabha recorded 118 per cent productivity, while Rajya Sabha achieved 119 per cent,” Rijiju told reporters. He also stressed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill underwent thorough discussion in both Houses, contrary to allegations of haste.

The Bill’s passage became a flashpoint between the Treasury and Opposition benches, with the ruling BJP defending it as a long-overdue reform and several Opposition parties denouncing it as a move targeting minority rights. The Bill passed in Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while in the Lok Sabha, it secured 288 votes in favour and 232 against.

Rijiju pointed out that some MPs supported the Bill privately, but were unable to vote freely due to party whips. “Had there been no whips, the Bill would have garnered even more support,” he claimed. He also acknowledged the AIADMK’s decision to vote against the Bill despite ongoing alliance talks with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, while welcoming the BJD’s move to allow conscience voting.

The Opposition maintained its criticism, with the Congress defending Sonia Gandhi’s comments and accusing the Speaker of undermining a Rajya Sabha member’s right to speak. Meanwhile, Rijiju insisted that extensive debate and voting on amendments proved the legislative process had been followed.

The Waqf Bill was one of several significant legislations cleared during the session. Others included the Finance Bill, Appropriation Bill, Immigration and Foreigners Bill, and the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill. Parliament also approved the extension of President’s rule in Manipur during a post-midnight sitting.

Beyond legislation, the session was also marked by political posturing ahead of upcoming elections. The opposition raised concerns over issues like the three-language policy, economic challenges, and delimitation, while the government underscored India’s economic resilience and its political mandate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s eighth consecutive Budget presentation were key moments in the session’s first phase. The second phase saw the government assert its legislative priorities, culminating in the passage of the Waqf Bill — seen by many as a reaffirmation of the BJP’s ideological and political resolve.