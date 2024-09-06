Constantly in touch with India, China, Brazil over Ukraine conflict: Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday named India among the three countries he maintains regular contact with regarding the Ukraine conflict, alongside China and Brazil, stating they are sincerely working to resolve the issue. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin indicated he is open to continuing negotiations if Ukraine is willing.

Putin’s comments follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Ukraine on August 23, where he emphasised the need for direct talks between Ukraine and Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested Modi could play a role in fostering dialogue, though he noted there are currently no specific plans for mediation.