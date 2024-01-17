Consecration rituals begin at Ram Temple

Ayodhya: The sacred journey towards the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony commenced in Ayodhya on Tuesday, marked by the initiation of a grand “anushthan.” As announced by Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das, these intricate rituals will unfold until the momentous day of consecration on January 22, culminating in the installation of the idol with divine blessings.



Eleven dedicated priests perform these ceremonies, invoking the grace of countless “devis and devatas.” Their adherence to seven “adhivasas” (principles) – with a minimum of three actively observed – underscores the profound significance of this “Pran Pratishtha.” This meticulous approach reflects the deep reverence and respect for tradition guiding the temple’s construction and consecration.

At the helm of the entire ‘anushthan’ proceedings is Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, who is overseeing, coordinating, and directing the various rituals. The principal “acharya” leading the ceremonies is Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to ensure the sanctity of the rituals.

The involvement of 121 “acharyas” adds an additional layer of sacredness to the event, symbolising a collective effort to perform the rituals with utmost precision. Each ‘acharya’ is diligently contributing to the seamless execution of the detailed procedures leading up to the momentous consecration ceremony.

Over the next week, rituals like ‘teerth poojan’, ‘jal yatra’ and ‘gandhadhivas’ will take place. On Monday, the ‘prayaschita’ and ‘karmakuti poojan’ took place.

The ‘yajman’ at the rituals – including the ones conducted on the final consecration days – is trust member Anil Mishra and his wife Usha Mishra.

Typically, the ‘yajman’ is the main “host” of a “puja” -- the person on whose behalf the prayers are offered. Mishra has to attend the rituals on all days, including on January 22 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

Mishra confirmed that he is the “yajman” for the ceremony.

Earlier, there was a debate if Modi is entitled to adopt the role which usually goes to a “householder”.

Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the end of the consecration ceremony, expected to be attended by 8,000 guests.

The Ram Temple “Pran Pratishtha” holds profound cultural and religious importance, not only for the local community but for millions of devotees nationwide. The consecration marks a historic milestone in the construction journey of the revered Ram Temple in Ayodhya, solidifying its place as a center of spiritual and cultural significance.

In a recent statement, Trust representative Champat Rai highlighted that the Ram temple “Pran Pratishtha” is scheduled to commence precisely at 12:20 pm on January 22.

Meanwhile, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai revealed that a new idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple. Unveiling the news at a press conference on Monday, Rai assured devotees that the current Ram Lalla idol, cherished for over 70 years, will also reside within the sanctum sanctorum, sharing this sacred space with the newly consecrated figure.

The newly chosen idol, carved from stone and estimated to weigh between 150-200 kilograms, depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture. “On January 18,” Rai announced, “the idol will be placed upon its ‘aasan’ in the ‘garbh griha,’ marking a momentous occasion in the temple’s construction journey.”

Earlier on Monday, senior Congress leaders of Uttar Pradesh paid obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after taking a holy dip in the Saryu river on Makar Sankranti festival. Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Deepender Hooda also joined the state party officials.

Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” accompanied their dip in the Saryu River, followed by prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and finally, a reverent visit to the Ram Lalla idol. Prominent figures among them included AICC general secretary in-charge of UP, Avinash Pande; the state president, Ajay Rai; AICC secretary in-charge of UP, Dheeraj Gujjar; Congress Legislature Party leader, Aradhna Mishra; and the party’s national face and PCC member, Supriya Shrinate.

The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height, Rai had said earlier. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

As anticipation builds among devotees and onlookers alike, the atmosphere in Ayodhya is charged with spiritual energy, resonating with the significance of the forthcoming consecration ceremony, which is poised to become an enduring chapter in the rich tapestry of India’s cultural and religious heritage.