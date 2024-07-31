Cong's parliamentary party pays homage to landslide victims, students killed in coaching centre

The Congress' parliamentary party on Wednesday observed a moment of silence to pay homage to those killed in the Wayanad landslides and in the flooding of the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area. Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, among others, attended the general body meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan.

The Congress MPs observed a moment of silence at the start of the meeting to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the Wayanad landslides and the death of three UPSC aspirants here. Three UPSC aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain on July 27. In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, at least 123 persons were killed and 128 injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in Wayanad on Tuesday.