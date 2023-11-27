Congress will touch magic mark in Telangana, no question of hung assembly: DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the Congress will touch the halfway mark of 119 seats in the Telangana assembly election.



"I am fully confident that people want a change for better administration and a government with governance. ...I am sure we will touch the halfway mark," Shivakumar, , considered a 'trouble shooter' of the Congress, told PTI.

The politician, who campaigned 4-5 times in Telangana, ruled out the possibility of hung assembly. "No question of hung assembly. We will have a clear government."



The deputy chief minister said that the BRS-led Telangana government has failed to fulfil its promises in the ten years of its governing the state, and the people are now eager to replace it.



Shivakumar said that around 40 leaders from Karnataka were deputed to cover all assembly segments in Telangana to support the candidates.

"They are working and coordinating well. They will be there till the polling day," he added.

Polling in Telangana is scheduled on November 30.

Shivakumar was in the national capital to attend two weddings and meet a lawyer in connection with a court case.