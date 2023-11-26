Congress will come back to power in Chhattisgarh with three-fourths majority, says CM Baghel

Hyderabad: The Congress will come back to power with a three-fourths majority in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday.



Addressing a rally in Karimnagar, about 160 KM from here, he said the Congress government has fulfilled all the guarantees given by it.

"Today in Chhattisgarh we fulfilled all the guarantees. So, the Congress is once again coming to power in Chhattisgarh with (securing) three-fourths majority. Believe Congress...you have seen KCR a lot. Believe those who created the Telangana state. You make Congress victorious and you will yourself feel strong." he said.

Attacking the BRS party, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family hold 17 departments with them.

Alleging that Telangana has a debt burden of Rs 5 lakh crore, he said if the people don't change the present government, the debt will become Rs 10 lakh crore.

In a post on "X," Baghel, without taking names, said in Telangana, the BJP is worried about the future of its two "children" and there is a wonderful wave of the Congress going on in the state.

"The public says that whatever the looters have looted will be avenged. The Congress is forming the government here also with full majority," he said in the post.