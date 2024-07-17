Congress to launch stir against 'growing' terror activities, unbridled powers to LG in J-K

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress will on Friday launch an agitation against the alleged failure of the BJP-led government to check growing terror activities and its decision to give unbridled powers to the Lt Governor ahead of the assembly polls in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday said, "The agitation will start at the state level and be taken to the district and block levels in the coming days." "We will also press for the restoration of statehood before the Supreme Court's September 30 deadline for the holding of Assembly elections,” Wani told reporters here. Criticising the BJP for “destroying the historic state” over the last 10 years of its rule at the Centre, Wani said Jammu was cleared of militancy during the Congress-led UPA government but the BJP has completely failed to provide security to the people who are gripped by fear due to the revival of terrorism.

"When they (BJP) were out of power before 2014, they were asking Congress that you have an army, paramilitary and police and why you are not able to wipe out terrorism. Today, I am asking the same question as terrorism is back in Jammu region,” he said. While campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls that concluded recently, the BJP made tall claims about ending terrorism to mislead the people and get their votes, he said, adding that "nearly a dozen terror attacks have taken place in the Jammu region this year." Congress wants terrorism to end so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can live in peace, he added. The Congress leader also slammed the central government for giving more powers to the Lt Governor and said the BJP wants to continue its proxy rule even after the much-awaited assembly elections. "Giving powers to Lt Governor means rendering an elected government powerless. BJP has already destroyed this historic state by snatching our statehood, special status and other rights. They have failed to curb terrorism and are aware of losing the next assembly elections," he said.

Senior AICC leader and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Singh Solanki said the Congress wants restoration of full statehood before the holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the Supreme Court set deadline. "There is a difference between saying and doing in BJP. They are utilising power to remain in power so that they can exploit the people and the resources of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Solanki said 11 terror attacks in the past 78 days and the killing of over 50 soldiers since October 2021 across the Jammu region have created a fear psychosis among the people. "We are concerned about the prevailing security situation. The prime minister, home minister and defence minister have no words to express grief over the loss of lives including that of civilians and pilgrims,” he said. He said all the claims of wiping out terrorism by the BJP after coming to power in 2014 have fallen flat as it has completely failed to tackle the security situation.

“Prime minister, home minister and defence minister made a beeline to J&K to address public rallies in parliament elections which were held in a peaceful atmosphere. As the days for assembly elections come near, there is a spurt in terror activities creating doubts in the minds of the people,” he said. “We appeal to the government to end terrorism and create a conducive atmosphere for the coming elections,” he said. Solanki also criticised the BJP government for giving unbridled powers to Lt Governor ahead of the assembly elections and said such an elected government would be like a municipality with the chief minister having virtually no powers. “The Delhi government is a glaring example of this. It used to be the case in British rule…Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood, snatched powers and peaceful atmosphere,” he said.