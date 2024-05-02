Congress to announce Amethi, Raebareli candidates within 24 hours

New Delhi: The veil of uncertainty shrouding the Congress's nominees for the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is poised to lift today, a mere day before the nomination deadline expires. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to unveil the chosen candidates for the two constituencies imminently.

The conjecture has been rampant surrounding the potential candidacy of former party president Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Amethi and Raebareli, respectively. Rahul Gandhi, who encountered an unforeseen defeat in Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019, is anticipated to contest from there once more, potentially alongside his current bastion, Kerala's Wayanad.

For Raebareli, under Sonia Gandhi's tenure since 2004, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's debut in electoral politics is on the horizon, although internal deliberations within the party hint at a reluctance to field all three Gandhi scions in parliament, mindful of the "dynastic politics" criticism often leveled by the BJP.

Despite the postponement in the announcement, Congress leaders affirmed on Wednesday that the party remains undeterred. Senior party figure Jairam Ramesh emphasized that there is no trepidation and discussions are ongoing. The final date for nominations looms tomorrow (May 3).

"The Gandhi family commands immense popularity, evident from the multitude attending their public gatherings. The decision now rests with the CEC," remarked Congress leader Rajeev Shukla.

The Amethi constituency has long been synonymous with the political legacy of the Gandhi family, epitomized by Rahul Gandhi's stewardship since 2004 until his setback in 2019. Likewise, Raebareli has been a bastion for the Gandhi family, with Sonia Gandhi representing it from 2004 to 2024.

Feroze Gandhi, husband of Indira Gandhi and a Congress luminary, clinched victory twice from Raebareli in 1952 and 1957. Arun Nehru, grandnephew of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, secured triumphs in a 1980 bypoll and in 1984. Sheila Kaul, Jawaharlal Nehru's sister-in-law, emerged victorious in 1989 and 1991. The Nehru-Gandhi family members refrained from contesting the seat on only two occasions, in 1962 and 1999.

With the Congress vying for 17 out of UP's 80 Lok Sabha seats, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and other regional factions, the selection of candidates for these pivotal constituencies holds paramount significance for the opposition INDIA bloc.