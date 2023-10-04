Congress should clarify if it is against minorities and south India: Modi

Nizamabad (Telangana): In a sharp attack on the Congress over its alleged stance of ‘jitni abadi, utna haq’ (rights proportionate to population), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the grand old party should clarify if it is against the minorities and south India.



Modi addressed a BJP rally here after launching and laying the foundation stone of several development projects.

“Congress has now started speaking in a new language in its hunger for power. Nowadays, they are saying ‘jitni aabadi, utna haq (rights proportional to the population). I would like to ask whoever has given them this sentence, did he think that he is raising questions on the basic policies of Congress. When you say ‘jitni aabadi, utna haq’, it means, the Congress should now state are you against minorities, Congress should clarify are you against south India,” he said.

Modi said he would prove that the new thinking of Congress will do injustice to south India and the minorities.

Will south India accept the Congress’s game of a decline in Parliament seats post delimitation with its stance of ‘jitni abadi, utna haq’, he asked.

He said the allies of Congress should question the party over the path it is taking.

As per the slogan of ‘jitni abadi, utna haq’, will the allies of Congress bring the places of worship of minorities under government control and use their properties for public good as was done with regard to the places of worship of Hindus, he asked.

He asked whether the Congress and its allies would return the rights of control over temples, now controlled by governments, back to Hindus. The service to the poor is the real social justice and his government has been relentlessly working for the welfare of the poor in the last nine years, he said.

He also called upon all political parties to join hands with the government in ensuring the welfare of the poor.

Urging the Telangana people to keep faith in him for five years, he said he will bring back what the other parties have looted from people.