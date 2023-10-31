Congress releases 4th list of 56 candidates for Rajasthan polls, Gourav Vallabh fielded from Udaipur

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released a fourth list of candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections, naming 56 leaders including national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh from Udaipur and Manvendra Singh, son of the late BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh, from Siwana.



The Congress has so far announced 151 candidates for the November 25 polls in the desert state, where the party seeks to buck the trend of incumbent governments being voted out.

At a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee earlier in the evening, the Congress also discussed the names of probable candidates for the Rajasthan assembly.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa and the party's state unit chief Govind Dotasra attended the meeting.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, besides members of the CEC were among others who attended the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

The Congress had on Thursday released its third list of 19 candidates for the polls. The first list of candidates for Rajasthan had 43 candidates and the second has 33.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.