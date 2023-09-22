Congress strongly objects BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks in Lok Sabha

The Congress on Friday took strong objections to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks in the Lok Sabha and demanded his suspension from the House.

Terming the remarks as an insult to all MPs, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the apology offered by Union Minister Rajnath Singh was a mere eyewash and not sufficient.

Strict action should be taken against him, he demanded.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took "serious note" of certain objectionable remarks made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.

Bidhuri's remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the "success of Chandrayaan-3" in the Lok Sabha triggered a furore, with opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

The Defence Minister had expressed regret in the House immediately after Bidhuri made the objectionable remarks on Thursday night.