Congress MPs protest in Parliament complex against 'misuse of ED'

New Delhi: Congress MPs on Wednesday protested in the Parliament House complex against the Centre over its alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate, in the wake of court relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The party MP asserted that truth prevailed when a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the probe agency's money laundering charge against the two party leaders in the case. Lifting a banner that read 'Satyamev Jayate, Truth Prevails', the MPs lined up in front of the Makar Dwar steps and raised slogans against the government and demanded an apology from the Narendra Modi government.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, MPs Shashi Tharoor, Tariq Anwar, Kumari Selja, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore, among others, participated in the protest. Earlier, the Congress demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation after the court relief. The opposition party also vowed to expose the "vendetta politics" against its leadership, asserting that the Congress cadre is agitated and is going to show its strength against the "misuse of agencies." "We will keep fighting them both inside and outside Parliament and teach them a lesson," party president Mallikarjun Kharge said at a press conference. In a relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others, a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against them in the National Herald case, holding that the agency's probe stemmed from a private complaint and not an FIR.