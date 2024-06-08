Congress mocks NDA, dubs it a ‘Nitish/Naidu Dependent Alliance’

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday slammed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), calling it a “Naidu/Nitish Dependent Alliance”.



Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress spokesperson said at a press conference that the “non-biological” Prime Minister secured fewer votes than “biological” Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma. He further sharpened his attack on the ruling NDA, calling it a coalition “Naidu/Nitish Dependent Alliance”.

“They could not win in Ayodhya and now you can see how they are abusing the people of Ayodhya. It can be seen that the ‘non-biological’ Narendra Modi received fewer votes than ‘biological’ Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma. NDA’s full form is Naidu Dependent Alliance or Nitish Dependent Alliance,” Pawan Khera stated.

Khera continued to address the issue of “relocating” statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Babasaheb Ambedkar from the Parliament premises.

The Prime Minister’s idea of ‘One Nation, One God’ has been rejected by the people, and now he is frustrated,” Khera stated.

He accused the BJP government of removing the Ambedkar statue due to the party’s poor performance in Maharashtra and the Shivaji Maharaj statue because of their lack of success in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hailed Rahul Gandhi as “the man of the match” of the Lok Sabha polls and said it would be fitting that he takes on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition LoP) in the Lower House.

Speaking to PTI after his fourth-straight Lok Sabha polls victory, Tharoor said the message of the mandate was that the electorate have given a “comeuppance” to the BJP’s “overweening arrogance” and its “my way or the high way attitude”.

“It will be a challenge for Mr (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah who have not been used to consulting very much in running their government and I think this is going to test their ability to change their way of functioning and be more accommodative and more conciliatory within the government and also I hope with the opposition,” Tharoor said on the incoming coalition government of the NDA.

Meanwhile, Sangli parliamentarian Vishal Patil on Thursday extended his support to the Congress, taking the effective tally of the party to 100. The party has scheduled two important meetings to decide on its legislative and political agenda and select the new LoP.

Although not officially on the agenda, the issue of naming the LoP will be discussed, with Kharge likely to advocate for Rahul Gandhi, who is credited with revitalising the party in key regions after two lacklustre performances.

Gandhi, who won with significant margins in Rae Bareli and Wayanad, is seen as a strong opponent of Narendra Modi and the Sangh Parivar, potentially energising the party in Parliament.

However, Gandhi’s reluctance to take on administrative roles in the past may pose a challenge.

Kharge has also requested a list of the party’s ten most senior lawmakers as part of an alternative plan, including Shashi Tharoor, who won in Thiruvananthapuram for a fourth term. While Tharoor is popular, there is hesitation about appointing another high-profile southern MP, given existing leadership roles held by individuals from the same region.

The party ideally seeks a representative with nationwide appeal. Manish Tewari, former minister and Chandigarh MP, is likely to be considered for his persuasive speaking abilities, despite his association with the G23 group, which called for internal reforms in 2020.

Another potential candidate is Gaurav Gogoi, a three-time MP from Jorhat, who is close to Gandhi and led the Opposition’s no-confidence motion on Manipur violence last year.

In the recent general elections, the BJP fell short of the majority mark, winning 240 seats, while the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) performed strongly in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, limiting the BJP’s gains compared to its pre-poll targets.

The Congress saw improvements in Haryana and Rajasthan, significantly increasing its strike rate in direct contests with the BJP compared to the previous elections. with agency inputs