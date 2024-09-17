Congress likely to chair four Parliamentary panels including external affairs, agriculture

New Delhi: In a significant development over three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his third term, the deadlock over the formation of Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees appears to be nearing resolution. Sources indicate that the Congress party has agreed to the government’s offer to chair three panels in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.



According to Opposition sources, the Congress is poised to lead the Standing Committees on External Affairs, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing, and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, the party will likely chair the committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

While both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats have yet to officially notify the committee chairs as of Monday evening, consensus was reportedly reached during meetings held last week. This development marks a crucial step in the functioning of parliamentary democracy, as these committees play a vital role in scrutinising and drafting legislation throughout the year.

Despite accepting the offer, Congress sources express disappointment over the government’s rejection of their demand to chair panels on Home Affairs, Finance, and Defence. An Opposition MP, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated: “These key panels were chaired by Opposition MPs as per convention until 2014. It’s unfair that they refused to do so even this time, when the Congress has significantly more MPs.”

The Congress, with 99 MPs in the Lok Sabha this term, has seen a substantial increase in its parliamentary presence compared to previous elections. Rahul Gandhi has assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition, a position the party was ineligible for in 2014 and 2019 due to insufficient numbers.

Other Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Samajwadi Party, are also expected to be offered committee chairmanships. However, TMC sources report no communication from the government as of yet.

The constitution and functioning of these committees are governed by parliamentary rules derived from Article 118 of the Constitution. Most Bills introduced in Parliament are referred to these committees for detailed examination, often at the request of Opposition members who seek to ensure thorough consultation on proposed legislation.