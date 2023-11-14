Congress leaders expert in `impersonation', stay away from them: Nadda

Ratlam (MP): Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Tuesday said Congress leaders are expert in adopting different personas and have started talking reverentially about Lord Ram these days even though they once called him a fictional character.



He was speaking at a campaign rally in Alot constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district ahead of the November 17 assembly elections.

"Nowadays these people (Congress leaders) have started taking the name of Lord Ram also.... These are the same people who once used to say that Ram is a fictional character and there is no scientific and historical basis for his existence," Nadda said.

"The public needs to stay away from these leaders with double character," he said, adding that these "new Ram devotees" do not even know for how many years Ram lived in exile.

The Congress gave the country the "missing model of governance" where the plans for electricity, roads and development as well as housing and drinking water remained missing, said Nadda.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh stopped many welfare schemes of the Union government including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and also the schemes of the earlier Shivraj Singh Chouhan's BJP government in the state, he alleged.

Then chief minister Kamal Nath "sat like a snake" on the housing scheme of the Narendra Modi government and returned the allocation of two lakh houses (under the PM Awas Yojana) to the Centre, Nadda claimed.

The Modi government is constructing 47 lakh houses in the state under the scheme, the BJP chief said.

The Congress stands "Bhrashtachar, Anachar aur Vyabhichar" (corruption, malpractices and immoral conduct) while the BJP stands for "government of development and people's welfare," he added.