Congress leader booked for derogatory remarks against Smriti Irani

A case has been registered against local Congress leader Deepak Singh here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

On the complaint of BJP leader Keshav Singh, the case was registered against Singh in Gauriganj police station area for his remarks against the local MP, Superintendent of Police, Ilamaran said on Thursday.

Singh held a two-day dharna against the suspension of licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here which ended on Wednesday evening with a candle march.

A decision to resume the dharna outside the office of the chief medical officer here will be taken after the Allahabad High Court hears the plea against suspension of licence of the facility on October 3, party sources said.

However, the dharna by employees and doctors of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital against suspension of its license continued on Thursday.

Sanjay Gandhi Employees Union president Sanjay Singh said they have faith in the judiciary but dharna of employees and doctors will continue till the hospital resumes functioning.

He said people of Amethi and other adjoining districts are facing problems due to the closure of the hospital.

The licence of the hospital was suspended on September 17 and the facility was sealed after the condition of a woman admitted there for a minor operation deteriorated on September 14 and she was rushed to a private hospital in Lucknow, where she died on September 16.

Her husband has alleged that she died due to an overdose of anaesthesia in the Amethi hospital.