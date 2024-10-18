Congress & JMM to ally for Jharkhand elections

Ranchi: The Congress will contest the Jharkhand Assembly elections in alliance with the JMM and a final decision on seat sharing is expected soon, a top party leader said on Thursday.



The first list of Congress candidates will be issued after October 19, AICC general secretary and its Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said.

The Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of the votes will take place on November 23.

“Like 2019, we will contest Assembly elections with our alliance partners in the state. The seat sharing has almost been finalised and a final decision on it is expected soon. We will issue the first list of candidates after October 19, particularly after the state visit by our leader Rahul Gandhi,” said Mir, who arrived in Ranchi earlier in the day.

He said the party is confident of winning elections on the back of development work executed by the JMM-led coalition government in the state.

Mir said Gandhi would hold meetings with various social and other organisations, including that of SC/ST and OBC on October 19.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has already announced that the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats.