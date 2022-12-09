Congress Himachal MLAs To Decide Chief Minister Today

After Congress registered a win in the Himachal Assembly elections on December 11, the party has organised a meeting for the MLAs on December 12, the meeting will predominantly focus on deciding the Chief Minister. Rajeev Shukla, in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, along with other supervisors Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Hooda will also be present at the meeting.

The meeting was initially supposed to be held in Chandigarh, however, the plan was later changed once the party achieved a clear majority in Himachal Pradesh.

The party has bagged 40 of the state's 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. BJP, on the other hand scored a landslide victory in Gujarat, but only managed to win 25 seats in Himachal. The assembly results clearly indicated that the state continues to maintain its tradition of changing its government every five years.

As per reports, some of the top contenders for the CM post currently are -- Pratibha Singh (sitting MP from Mandi constituency), Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Congress campaign committee president), Mukesh Agnihotri (four-time MLA from Haroli seat in Una district), Thakur Kaul Singh (eight-time MLA from the Darrang Assembly seat in Mandi), and Asha Kumari (sister of Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh).

A day after the election results, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur submitted his resignation to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla. He also claimed that the BJP has lost the Himachal Pradesh polls by less than 1% vote share, and the Congress achieved a majority with the least vote share in the state's history.

