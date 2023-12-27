Congress gears up to hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Jan 14, to cover over 6K km from Manipur-Mumbai

The Congress on Wednesday announced it will hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur in the east to Mumbai in western India, covering 14 states and 85 districts, beginning January 14.

The yatra will conclude on March 20, covering around 6,200 km, traversing through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

"After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will take out a Bharat Nyay Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

The yatra will be flagged off by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from Imphal on January 14.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra will focus on securing economic, social and political justice for the people of the country, Ramesh said.

"The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai," Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said.

He said interactions will be held with women, youth and the marginalised communities during the yatra.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra will be mostly covered by bus along with short stretches of walking, he said.

The yatra was announced following a unanimous resolution of the Congress Working Committee on December 21 that Gandhi should undertake the second phase of the yatra from the east to west.

Asked about the rationale behind choosing Manipur as the starting point of the yatra, Venugopal said it was an important part of the country and also the party wanted to begin the process of "healing the wounds" of the people of the northeastern state.

Manipur witnessed one of the worst ethnic conflicts between the Kuki and Meitei communities, resulting in more than 200 deaths and leaving nearly 60,000 people homeless since the violence broke out on May 3.

Ramesh said while Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra raised the issues of economic disparities, polarization and dictatorship, the Nyay Yatra will focus on social, economic and political justice for the people of the country.

"After spreading the message of unity, love and harmony through Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi will seek justice for the people of the country," he said.

To a question whether the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will also participate in the yatra, Venugopal said the final details were being worked out.

Ramesh pointed out that leaders of various political parties had also participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking more than 4,000 km.