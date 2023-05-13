MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Congress gains majority, set to form government in Karnataka
Big Story

Congress gains majority, set to form government in Karnataka

BY MPost13 May 2023 12:19 PM GMT
Congress gains majority, set to form government in Karnataka
X

The Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the Assembly elections, the majority required to form the government, in Karnataka.

According to the Election Commission website, the party won 119 seats and was leading in 17 constituencies.

On the other hand, the BJP won 55 seats and was ahead in 9 segments. The JD(S) emerged victorious in 18 seats and was leading in two constituencies.

Two independents, one candidate each from 'Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha' and 'Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha' won.

Elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X