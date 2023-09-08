Congress distances itself from Udhayanidhi’s remarks; M K Stalin defends son, attacks BJP

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said it did not agree with the remarks of DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja on Sanatan Dharma and asserted the party believed in “sarvadharma sambhav” (equal respect to all religions).



The Opposition party also asserted that every single member of the INDIA alliance has immense respect for all faiths, communities and beliefs.

The assertion came amid a political row after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated. Also, DMK leader A Raja reportedly said Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases such as AIDS and leprosy that have a social stigma attached to them.

Asked about comments by leaders of ally DMK, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “The Congress has always believed in ‘sarvadharma sambhav’ wherein every religion, every faith has its space. No one can treat any particular faith as less than another faith.”

“Neither the Constitution allows this nor the Indian National Congress believes in any of these comments,” Khera said during a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

“If you know the history of the Indian National Congress you would know that we have always maintained (this stand) and you will find the same principles in the Constituent Assembly debates and the Constitution of India. There can never be a rethink on the Constitution as far as the Congress is concerned,” he said.

Pressed further as to why the Congress had not condemned the remarks, Khera said, “I just said we do not agree with such comments.”

Asked if the Congress would raise this with its ally DMK, Khera said

there is no need to raise these issues because “we know for a fact that each one of our constituents also respects every religion”.

“Now if you want to twist anybody’s remarks, they are free to do so. If it suits the PM let him twist those remarks but every single member of the INDIA alliance has immense respect for all faiths, communities, beliefs and religions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said his son had expressed certain comments about the “inhuman principles” preached in it and accused the BJP of being ‘desperate’ to create division in the mega opposition bloc, the INDIA alliance.

Pro-BJP forces, unable to tolerate Udhayanidhi’s stance against oppressive principles, have spread a false narrative, alleging he called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts, Stalin said in a statement and wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also join those targeting the TN minister.

Udhayanidhi spoke out against oppressive ideologies and called to eradicate the practices based on those ideologies.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatan. He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, tribals and women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs,” he said.

“The Social Media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated...falsehood in northern states. However, Minister Udhayanidhi never used the word ‘genocide’ in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so,” Stalin added.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and many others “shared the same lie and condemned Udhayanidhi. Even after Udhayanidhi’s denial, these Union Ministers did not retract their statements.”

“It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the Prime Minister mentioned that Udhayanidhi’s remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?” Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, asked.

He said the PM had recently spoken about his cabinet colleague EV Velu in Parliament, “without knowing the truth about a purported video clip” about him making some purported controversial remarks.

“Given these instances, it raises questions about whether the Prime Minister, who has failed to fulfil any of his promises, is attempting to divert attention by invoking Sanatan. Neither the Prime Minister nor his Ministers have

replied on issues like Manipur (violence) or the Rs 7.50 lakh crore worth irregularities highlighted in the CAG report (in a central road scheme). But they convened the cabinet on Sanatan. Can these leaders truly protect the backward castes, Scheduled Castes, Tribal people, and uplift women,” the DMK chief asked.

“The INDIA alliance, formed by parties opposed to the BJP, seems to have rattled the Prime Minister. He is proposing ‘One Nation One Election’ out of fear. It is evident that the BJP is not genuinely concerned about the discriminatory practices in Sanatan but rather desperate to create divisions within the opposition alliance. It doesn’t take a political genius to recognise this as a political gimmick,” he added.

Leaders with extensive experience and an unwavering commitment to the country will “avoid” engaging in BJP’s “divisive politics” for political gain.

“Instead, they will intensify efforts to protect our country from the BJP,” Stalin said.

“As far as the DMK is concerned, our ideals and goals are transparent and clear. We operate under the motto of One clan, One god and happiness of the poor. Our movement aims to uplift the Backward, Most Backward, Scheduled, and Tribal castes, minorities, women, and the poor. That’s why the people of Tamil Nadu have entrusted us with the responsibility of ruling the state for the sixth time,” he said.