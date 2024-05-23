Congress criticizes BJP for unfulfilled promises to farmers' groups

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the BJP for not fulfilling the promises made to farmers' organizations and asserted that an INDIA bloc government will implement all its guarantees to the tillers, including the legal guarantee of MSP.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that elections have been held in 428 constituencies and now polling on 115 seats, including those in Punjab and Haryana, are left.

In a video statement on X, he said the farmers' movement has been going on in Haryana and Punjab for five years and though the government took back the "three black farm laws", it has "not fulfilled the promises" it made to farmer organizations

"For the last five years, the Modi government has continuously ignored the farmers' movement of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Atrocities were committed against the farmers. Now they are talking about snatching the MSP from the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for burning stubble," Ramesh said and asserted that the Congress strongly opposes this policy.

"Farmer justice will be the top priority for the incoming INDIA Janbandhan government," he said in a post in Hindi along with the video statement.

Ramesh said the Congress has given five concrete guarantees for the farmers in its Nyay Patra, including a legal guarantee of MSP, based on the Swaminathan formula, and a permanent commission to effectively implement loan waiver plans.

The party has also given the guarantee for direct transfer of insurance payment within 30 days of crop loss, a proper import-export policy, and removal of GST from everything necessary for farming, he said.