Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge does not attend the Independence Day function at Red Fort

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day function at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation.

A chair reserved for Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was seen empty during the Independence Day function at the Red Fort.

He, however, unfurled the national flag at his residence and later at the Congress headquarters where the Independence Day function was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore said they celebrated Independence Day with the people of the country.

"When Lok Sabha opposition leader suspended... When MPs are suspended for an indefinite period... When opposition leaders' speeches are expunged if we mention Adani... When mikes are switched off... what else we can do? We celebrate Independence Day with people," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.