Congress Chief Kharge Attacks Centre, Says Society Being Divided By Hate





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked the government, saying that the fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being "divided by hate."

While addressing party leaders and workers at the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the AICC headquarters here, Kharge said that the people of the country are being hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered.

The Congress president also said that India progressed due to Congress' approach of inclusion and taking everyone along.

"India not only emerged as a successful and strong democracy but within few decades it became a super power in economic, nuclear and strategic areas," Kharge said, adding that it is among the top nations of the world in agriculture, education, medical, IT and services sector.

"This did not happen on its own. This happened due to Congress' faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and due to our full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all," he told the gathering.

"The fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered," Kharge charged.

"Today India has progressed as Congress has taken the courage to break the shackles of Dalits, poor… To keep democracy strong, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru appointed five non-Congress ministers in his Cabinet. It shows the principle of taking everyone along," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"To make Congress inclusive, we have to include youth, women, and intellectuals and it has already begun through Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. This has made our rivals nervous. We appeal to people to join this Yatra," Kharge added.

The Congress chief also unfurled the party's flag at the AICC headquarters in the presence of former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders and workers.

Notably, the Indian National Congress (INC) was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.